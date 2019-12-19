This is Charlie McAvoy’s third full season in the NHL, and he has plenty of experience under his belt in a relatively short time.

Whether it’s notching a Gordie Howe hat trick in 2017 or coming one game shy of the Stanley Cup title in 2019, the Boston Bruins blueliner has gone through a lot in just three short years. Despite this, the 21-year-old still is learning each and every day.

So McAvoy isn’t afraid to ask for advice, and there are a few people he tends to turn to.

“Usually I bounce stuff off (Matt Grzelcyk); I lean on him,” McAvoy said in a recent interview with The Athletic’s Joe McDonald. “When I’m looking for more of an older guy, (Patrice Bergeron’s) my guy, and (Zdeno Chara). Obviously I can talk to Zee about anything. If it’s anything before a game, or if I’m really feeling nervous, or don’t know what’s going on, I’ll go bounce it off Bergy. He always has the right thing to say and puts your mind at ease. He’s the best.”

Hard to disagree with that logic.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images