An annual holiday tradition returns for 2019 with the “Charlie Moore Outdoors” Christmas Marathon on NESN!

Join the Mad Fisherman over the next two days for more than two dozen episodes of the best experiences and interviews from the water. See the full episode schedule for Christmas Eve below!

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

All times Eastern.

5 p.m.: “The Devil’s Purse”

5:30 p.m.: “Mad Fish Christmas Bash 2019”

Charlie and Angela get diverted from the North Pole to Angelina’s Restaurant to celebrate the annual Mad Fish Christmas Bash. Tony the Elf goes over this year’s hottest Christmas gifts. Charlie pays a surprise visit to Seanie Claus. Sponsors, friends and family all come together to celebrate the holidays and the new year.

6 p.m.: “Mad Fish Family Christmas”

It’s Christmas as only Mad Fish can deliver. Charlie tries to decorate the house, shop with his family and get everything just right for the holidays, but naturally he winds up fishing, with Santa, Rudolph and a disgruntled elf. See the holiday mayhem as only Charlie Moore can deliver.

6:30 p.m.: “Gilligan’s Island”

Local comedian Paul Gillgan faces his toughest act to date: hanging out with the Mad Fisherman! Paul takes Charlie to his hometown of Ipswich, Mass. Paul takes Charlie to his favorite Greek restaurant, as well as his favorite steakhouse, the 1640 Hart House. Charlie and Angela visit Crane’s Castle for a history tour.

7 p.m.: “The Naughty List”

Adam Pellerin breaks the news that the network’s own Mad Fisherman is on this year’s naughty list. Charlie contacts Tony the Elf and tries to convince him to get a meeting with Seanie Claus. Charlie catches fish with Tony the Elf and Seanie Claus in hopes of getting off the naughty list and invites everyone to a holiday celebration at Angelina’s in Tewksbury, Mass.

7:30 p.m.: “Fishing the Sky Haus”

Charlie heads to Londonderry, Vt., and fishes a random lake and makes a visit to Magic Mountain Ski Resort. Charlie hooks up with longtime friend Huzon Alexander for an epic Wiffle ball tournament. Charlie and Angela visit the Black Line Tavern and do a ski shot. Charlie gets angry when it comes to Vermont’s maple syrup.

8:30 p.m.: “Fall Into the Holidays”

Charlie fishes during the fall and makes a visit to Angelina’s Italian Restaurant to critique their fall pumpkin raviolis. Mad Fish meets with Chuck Rolecek, the owner of CR’s The Restaurant, and shows off a few holiday drinks and short ribs.

9 p.m.: “Weekend at Burnie’s”

Charlie travels down to Cape Cod. Mad Fish starts by getting a visit from the local PD. Charlie hooks up with cape Cod native Dave Burnie. Dave takes Charlie to the Rock Harbor Grill for fried clams. Charlie has lobsters and steamers from Backside Bakes.

Didn’t get enough “Charlie Moore Outdoors” for one holiday? Then be sure to come back for Day 2 of the marathon Wednesday on NESN!