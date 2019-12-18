Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots needed to take care of business this past Sunday in Cincinnati.

They did exactly that.

A third consecutive loss likely would have prompted panic in Foxboro, especially if it came against one of the worst teams in the NFL. But thanks to another stout defensive performance and a handful of high-impact offensive plays, the Patriots cruised to a three-score victory over the Bengals.

To relive some of the best highlights from New England’s 11th win of the season, check out the video below, which features the best sights and sounds from Week 15.

From the pregame huddles to the touchdown celebrations. A look back at Sunday's win. pic.twitter.com/X3zoKmy7TD — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 17, 2019

The Patriots will look to lock up their 11th consecutive AFC East title Saturday afternoon when it hosts the 10-4 Buffalo Bills.

