Another year, another set of incredible kicks for the National Football League’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign.

And this time around, two dozen members of the New England Patriots are taking part.

Each player selects a charitable organization to represent, and have a special pair (and oftentimes creative) of cleats designed in its honor. Teams officially unboxed their new cleats on Tuesday and will share the image and story behind them on social media during Week 14 of the NFL season.

And from cancer organizations to animal rights foundations, Patriots players have picked a variety of deserving charities for this year’s campaign.

Here’s a list of the players and their causes:

— DL Danny Shelton: Stand Up For Pits Foundation

— HC Bill Belichick: The Bill Belichick Foundation

— RB James White: One Bahamas Fund

— LB Dont’a Hightower: One Family Inc.

— TE Matt LaCosse: Warrior Dog Foundation

— DL Lawrence Guy: Crossroads

— DL Chase Winovich: Team Impact

— DB Devin McCourty: College Bound/Boston Uncornered

— C James Ferentz: University Of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital

— RB Sony Michel: Be Like Brit Foundation

— DE John Simon: Buckeye Cruise For A Cure

— QB Tom Brady: Best Buddies

— CB Joejuan Jones: Empower Yourself Ltd., Change The Cycle

— OL Marcus Cannon: The Leukemia And Lymphoma Foundation

— DB Nate Ebner: Fuel Up To Play 60

— LB Ja’Whaun Bentley: Family Aid Boston

— DL Deatrich Wise: Wise Up Foundation

— QB Jarrett Stidham: Never Ever Give Up

— OL Isaiah Wynn: Alzheimer’s Association

— DB Jonathan Jones: Next Step Foundation

— DL Adam Butler: Family Promise

— Captain Matthew Slater: Team Impact

— RB Rex Burkhead: Team Jack Foundation

— QB Cody Kessler: Kylie’s Angels



You can check out the full gallery here.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images