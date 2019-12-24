Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots will end the decade the same way they started it: as AFC East champions.

New England secured its 11th consecutive division title Saturday with a 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots celebrated the occasion Tuesday — perhaps as an early Christmas gift to their fans — by tweeting out a video featuring some of the best sights and sounds from their Week 16 victory in Foxboro.

Take a look:

"It's championship day fellas. It's time to play for a hat & tee-shirt." Sights & sounds from Sunday's AFC East-clinching win. pic.twitter.com/x3Q0ZCWc6T — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 24, 2019

The Patriots can secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win over the Miami Dolphins or a Kansas City Chiefs loss in Week 17. The Baltimore Ravens, who defeated the Patriots in Week 9, already locked up the No. 1 seed Sunday with a win over the Cleveland Browns.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images