UPDATE (2:40 P.M. ET): The Chiefs’ gear reportedly has arrived at Gillette Stadium. Thus, they will not forfeit the game to the New England Patriots.

I’m told airline didn’t unload one of the containers when team arrived yesterday. Equipment managers typically set everything Saturday night, but couldn’t last night because of state championship games at Gillette. Crew arrived this morning and immediately discovered issue. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) December 8, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: Well, here’s a new one.

Bags containing gear for roughly 35 Kansas City Chiefs players mistakenly was sent to Newark, N.J., on Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday afternoon. The team’s gear, which the Chiefs failed to take off the plane Saturday, was being “rushed” back to Foxboro as of early Sunday afternoon, per Schefter.

But here’s the kicker: If the gear does not arrive in time for the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, the Chiefs must forfeit the game to the Patriots.

“I never heard that before,” a source told Schefter.

Chiefs’ gear for today’s game mistakenly was sent to New Jersey instead and is now on its way to Foxboro, sources tell ESPN.https://t.co/JftFYCuHaj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2019

There is no suspicion of foul play involving the Patriots or the NFL, per Schefter. The Chiefs and the Chiefs alone are considered responsible.

The missing gear reportedly is expected to arrive at Gillette Stadium between 3 and 3:30 p.m. ET.

