UPDATE (2:40 P.M. ET): The Chiefs’ gear reportedly has arrived at Gillette Stadium. Thus, they will not forfeit the game to the New England Patriots.

ORIGINAL STORY: Well, here’s a new one.

Bags containing gear for roughly 35 Kansas City Chiefs players mistakenly was sent to Newark, N.J., on Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday afternoon. The team’s gear, which the Chiefs failed to take off the plane Saturday, was being “rushed” back to Foxboro as of early Sunday afternoon, per Schefter.

But here’s the kicker: If the gear does not arrive in time for the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, the Chiefs must forfeit the game to the Patriots.

“I never heard that before,” a source told Schefter.

There is no suspicion of foul play involving the Patriots or the NFL, per Schefter. The Chiefs and the Chiefs alone are considered responsible.

The missing gear reportedly is expected to arrive at Gillette Stadium between 3 and 3:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images