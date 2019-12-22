The fate of the Chiefs and Bears already has been decided, but Kansas City is looking for more to make its playoff run a little easier.
Chicago officially was eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and Co. have their eyes on the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.
The Bears defense will pose a tough task for Kansas City, though, and will look to end the Chiefs’ four-game win streak.
Here’s how to watch Chiefs vs. Bears:
When: Sunday, Dec. 22, at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images