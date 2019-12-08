The New England Patriots are coming off their second loss of the 2019 season, but they won’t get much of a break in Week 14.
New England welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs to Gillette Stadium on Sunday in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game. The Patriots won that battle 37-31, and took the regular season matchup as well by a score of 43-40.
But with New England’s offense searching for answers and Kansas City looking to clinch the AFC West title, this one very well could have a different result.
One way or another, the outcome will have a massive impact on the AFC playoff picture.
Here’s how to watch Chiefs vs Patriots online:
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
