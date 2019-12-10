Opponents of the Patriots will throw the kitchen sink at Tom Brady in hopes of knocking the legendary quarterback off his game.

Just ask Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Jones and Brady were spotted trading verbal barbs near the end of the first half at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The 2018 second-team All-Pro revealed after Kansas City’s 23-16 win that his trash-talking toward Brady had nothing to do with any sort of disdain for the surefire Hall of Fame QB. Jones merely was trying to make TB12 a little uncomfortable.

“Just crap-talking,” Jones said, per NBC Sports Boston. “Tom is a heck of a quarterback, a Hall of Famer. Any time you’re able to talk crap, you gotta affect him any type of way. I got much respect for Tom Brady, man. He’s definitely a GOAT in my eyes, one of the greatest. Any time you’re able to affect his game any type of way, whether it’s talking, whether it’s hitting him, whether it’s getting him uncomfortable, you got to.”

Jones wasn’t the only Chiefs defensive player in the smack-talking mood Sunday night. Frank Clark also provided the Patriots with plenty of bulletin-board material after the Chiefs picked up an impressive road win.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images