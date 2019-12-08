Most people know Chris Sale as the Boston Red Sox’s ace, but some down south know him as a Florida Gulf Coast University Alum.

The southpaw lived up to that reputation Friday night when he presented a $1 million check to the University’s athletic program as part of a fundraising campaign.

“There has been a core group of people at FGCU who have really helped the University grow over the years. The Swanson Family has done so much for the baseball program specifically and we’re trying to broaden that support overall,” Sale said, per the school’s press release. “It’s been great what supporters like the Swanson Family have done; I’m happy to follow in their footsteps to help make an impact. This University holds so many special memories for Brianne and I – we have discussed making this donation for a while and we just want to do what we can to help make FGCU bigger and better.”

Sale missed the last two months of the season with inflammation in his throwing elbow, but the left-hander’s rehab has been going well and remains on track.

The seven-time All-Star posted a disappointing 6-11 record over 25 starts in 2019 to go along with a 4.40 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images