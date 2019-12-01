Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The health of Chris Sale has been and will continue to be a big story for the 2020 Boston Red Sox.

And though spring training remains over two months away, Sale has been cleared to begin throwing by Dr. David Andrews. It’s a big step forward for the ace, who has not pitched since August due to an elbow injury.

WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford reported the update on Sale, which was announced by Chaim Bloom.

From Bradford:

According to Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom the pitcher’s long-anticipated follow-up with Dr. Andrews, who administered a PRP injection into Sale’s elbow in August, took place the week prior to Thanksgiving. The results were positive with the starter getting the go-ahead to immediately start throwing with an eye on participating in spring training.

Sale had a bumpy 2019 season, which was his final campaign before a five-year extension begins in next year. The 30-year-old finished this past season with a 6-11 record and 4.40 ERA.

