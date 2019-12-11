Could it be another year, another relocation for Odell Beckham Jr.?

After spending the first five seasons of his NFL career with the New York Giants, Beckham was traded to the Cleveland Browns in mid-March. Many expected the Beckham addition to take the Browns over the top, but not only has Cleveland massively underperformed, OBJ himself also is bound for career lows across the board.

As such, the football world has begun to speculate whether the Beckham-Browns experiment only will last season. This might be of Beckham’s interest, too, as the star wideout reportedly has encouraged teams to make a trade for him. And if a blockbuster were to be put on the table, Chris Simms believes there are three teams that should most aggressively pursue the three-time Pro Bowl selection: the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

“No. 3, I’m going with the New England Patriots, with or without Tom Brady next year,” Simms said on NBC Sports. “They got a young kid they like, Jarrett Stidham, behind him, so they’re going to want to make him flourish as well if he does take over for Tom Brady, and we know they could use some help at wide receiver.”

The Beckham-Patriots chatter never seems to go away. OBJ on multiple occasions has expressed his admiration for Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England organization as a whole. In fact, Beckham admitted to once dreaming about catching passes from Brady.

Given the Patriots’ pass-catching woes this season, it wouldn’t be shocking if the franchise is aggressive this offseason in pursuit of offensive help. Not to mention, Beckham is on a fairly reasonable contract for a player of his caliber. There is the risk of headaches that comes with Beckham, though, and we all know how Belichick feels about distractions.

But regardless of if New England actually intends to pursue Beckham, it’s safe to say rumblings over the possibility aren’t going to die down any time soon.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images