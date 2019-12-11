Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kawhi Leonard returns to Toronto for the first time since leading the Raptors to an NBA title just six months ago when they host his new Los Angeles Clippers team Wednesday night.

Los Angeles has won four of its last five, while the Raptors look to get back on track after losing two of their last three. But Toronto has been solid at home, posting a 9-2 record.

Here’s how to watch Clippers vs. Raptors online:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

