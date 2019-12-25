We should have known Tom Brady was going to rise to the occasion.

Brady and the rest of the Patriots offense have caught quite a bit of flak over the course of the second half of the season, and deservedly so. But with an AFC East division title on the line this past Saturday, Brady and Co. delivered.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback threw for 271 yards with a touchdown while completing nearly 80 percent of his passes in a hard-fought win over the Buffalo Bills. Aside from locking up an 11th consecutive division crown, the Patriots surely gained some confidence on offense in what was one of their best victories of the season. Brady’s efforts certainly didn’t go unnoticed by Colin Cowherd, who liked what he saw from the Pats QB in Week 16.

“Bills-Patriots: TB12 gets 12,” Cowherd said Monday on FS1’s “The Herd.” “His (Brady’s) twelfth 12-win season, most consecutive division titles ever by a starting quarterback. I thought this was one of his better performances of the year. I thought he was accurate. The Bills didn’t get in his face, he threw a nice block. I thought it was Tom’s best game in a couple of months.”

'A Fitting End' 'Garrett's a Goner'@ColinCowherd recaps Week 16 with his 3-word game: pic.twitter.com/hgTusFcpZi — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 24, 2019

There’s still work to be done for the reigning Super Bowl champions ahead of the playoffs. New England can clinch the AFC’s No. 2 seed Sunday afternoon when it hosts the Miami Dolphins in its regular-season finale.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images