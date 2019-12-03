Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Much has been said and written about the New England Patriots since their 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Colin Cowherd needed just three words to fully encapsulate New England’s offensive struggles.

“Help Wanted: Receiver,” Cowherd said Monday on FS1 while describing the Patriots’ defeat as part of his weekly “3-Word Game” segment.

Tom Brady completed 24 of 47 passes for 326 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in Week 13. Not an awful stat line, by any means, but most of his production came in garbage time after Houston built a sizable lead. New England’s offense stumbled for most of the contest, which Cowherd believes is more of an indictment on the Patriots’ lack of weapons than Brady’s week-to-week performance at age 42.

“James White and Julian Edelman. Those two combined for 23 targets and 14 catches,” Cowherd said. “Please get a deep threat, New England.”

Cowherd also suggested Monday that the Patriots should consider a “Hail Mary” for Antonio Brown, whom they released in September amid troubling sexual misconduct allegations but certainly could use on the field nowadays as their offense searches for a spark.

