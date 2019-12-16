Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colin Cowherd’s latest “three-word game” might not sit well with New England Patriots fans.

The Patriots’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday was overshadowed by new developments in the team’s ongoing videotaping controversy. And, well, Cowherd turned to “Spygate 2.0” in Monday’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” episode.

“Roll the tape,” Cowherd said. “Belichick, Brady, no comment on Spygate 2.0. They clinched a playoff berth — 11th straight playoff season for the Patriots, an NFL record. They didn’t comment on Jay Glazer’s videotape that appeared to have two Patriots employees stammering.”

Skip ahead to the one-minute mark in the video below:

'Frosty the SnowMahomes' 'Classic Jameis Winston' 'Music City Misery'@ColinCowherd recaps Week 15 with his 3-word game: pic.twitter.com/GWOboFZVYO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 16, 2019

The Patriots reportedly face “significant penalties” for illegally recording the Bengals’ sideline last week. Tom Brady, for one, isn’t worried about the controversy impacting the Patriots locker room.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images