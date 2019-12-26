It’s the season of giving, and Colin Cowherd would like to help out a quarterback in need.

While the collective unit has shown flashes of high upside over the course of the campaign, it’s been a rough go of it for the Patriots receiving corps for the bulk of the season. Julian Edelman, despite lingering injuries, has been his usual self, but the rest of the group has been rather pedestrian. As such, question marks hover over New England’s offense as the playoffs near.

In hopes of rectifying this issue, Cowherd on Tuesday came up with a pretty fitting gift to extend to Brady.

“Well, I’ve given this great thought. Uncle Colin is going to give Tom Brady jetpacks for Christmas, which, in turn, he can give to his wide receivers who, in turn, can get separation,” Cowherd said on FS1’s “The Herd.” “His wide receivers rank 20th by Pro Football Focus. They haven’t scored 25-plus points — just once since October. They need some jet propulsion in that receiving corps.”

A mentor for Baker Mayfield. Jet packs for Tom Brady. …and much more. @ColinCowherd hands out Christmas gifts for NFL stars with @JoyTaylorTalks: pic.twitter.com/d781rnZjlX — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 24, 2019

The Patriots’ receiving corps certainly could use a boost, but Week 16 might have subdued some of the pressure on the group. New England was able to establish the running game in its crucial win over the Buffalo Bills, and if it can continue to do so in the coming weeks, Bill Belichick’s team might embrace a ground-and-pound brand of football. It certainly worked out last season, as the Patriots ran wild en route to a Super Bowl LIII win.

While Cowherd’s gift probably won’t make it Foxboro, Brady and Co. could be receiving a late Christmas present this weekend. New England can lock up the No. 2 seed in the AFC on Sunday with a win over the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images