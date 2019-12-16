Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Saints and Colts are trending in opposite directions, but their Monday night matchup nonetheless is important.

New Orleans already has clinched the NFC North but still has some work to do if it wants to secure a first-round bye. Indianapolis, meanwhile, currently is on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture but still has an outside shot at grabbing the second wild-card spot.

As such, this battle in the Bayou shouldn’t lack excitement.

Here’s how to watch Colts vs. Saints online:

When: Monday, Dec. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

