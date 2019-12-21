In this episode of “Coming Home,” NESN’s Courtney Cox sits down with Needham, Mass. native Stephen Hauschka of the Buffalo Bills.
The two talk as Hauschka visits his childhood home during the short NFL offseason where the Needham High School alum got his start. Cox got an inside look at Hauschka’s journey from Division III Middlebury College to NC State and then the NFL. The 34-year-old comes home Saturday to face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto