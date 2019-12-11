Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Did Colin Kaepernick light the final match that burned the bridge of ever returning to the NFL?

It appears Roger Goodell believes just that.

Kaepernick, who’s been a free agent since the close of the 2016 season, worked out in Atlanta, Ga. on Nov. 16 for several NFL teams. There was plenty of drama surrounding the day, though, as the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback moved the location shortly before it was set to begin, leaving the NFL “disappointed” in the 32-year-old.

There reportedly was zero interest in Kaepernick, which really wasn’t a surprise considering there wasn’t a team with a dire need for a signal-caller.

Now Goodell is weighing in on what exactly went into the decision for the NFL to hold a workout. And it sounds as if he wasn’t too thrilled with Kaepernick’s decision to abruptly make changes.

“It was about opportunity, a credible opportunity. … He chose not to take it, and I understand that and the league has moved on,” he said Wednesday, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Kaepernick started in 11 of 12 games he played in during the 2016 season as a member of the 49ers. He’s a career 28-30 QB with 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. And now it appears the NFL has closed the book on Kaepernick’s return to the gridiron.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images