It’s looking like NFL head-coaching vacancies are going to be aplenty this offseason.

We already know the Washington Redskins and the Carolina Panthers will be in the market for a new head coach, and it’s safe to say a handful of other HCs currently are on the hot seat. Jason Garrett likely falls under this category, as the Dallas Cowboys are in danger of missing the postseason despite their wealth of talent.

It’s anyone’s guess who Jerry Jones would zero in on if he were to move on from Garrett, but it’s a near certainty Josh McDaniels’ name would be mentioned if the Dallas gig becomes available. ESPN’s Cowboys beat writer Todd Archer on Thursday looked at Dallas’ potential interest in McDaniels from a few angles.

“Perhaps Josh McDaniels should be in a third-chance category, but he never coached a game for the Indianapolis Colts, backing out of an agreement in 2018,” Archer wrote. “His two-year run with Denver did not go well (11-17), but he has the (Bill) Belichick seal of approval as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator. He has directed a unit that has shown the ability to adapt to any situation, although the struggles this season have been greater in part because of Rob Gronkowski’s retirement and the lack of a big-play threat at receiver. Is he a product of Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady’s success, or is he somebody who can win on his own?”

McDaniels, one of the league’s sharpest offensive minds, certainly would inherit an above-average group if he took the helm of America’s Team. Dak Prescott has proved to be a more-than-capable starting quarterback, while running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper both are among the best at their respective positions. Not to mention, the Cowboys feature one of the league’s premier offensive lines.

Jones never has been short of praise for the Patriots organization, and McDaniels’ ties to Belichick likely would appeal to the Cowboys owner. But it’s tough to gauge McDaniels’ interests, and there’s always a chance the longtime OC is holding out to be Belichick’s successor in Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images