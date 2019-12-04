Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is the best in the league at what he does. And he believes he could switch sides of the line of scrimmage and still get the job done.

Gilmore usually throws shade at receivers after games, but now he’s doing it during the week, as well. The All-Pro cornerback believes he could play wide receiver in the NFL, and his reasoning is pretty straightforward.

“I could do it. I think I could do it. I’ve never done it, but I think it don’t look that hard to me,” Gilmore said Wednesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “Whatever it takes to help the team, I’d do it.”

Gilmore played quarterback in high school and took some wildcat snaps in college at South Carolina. His college defensive coordinator, Ellis Johnson, told NESN earlier this year that Gilmore could have played wide receiver.

So, could he actually line up at wideout on short notice?

“I think any position, it’s a mindset,” Gilmore said. “You’ve got to want to do it. You’ve got to be confident in it. I feel like you can be successful if you have those things.”

Gilmore wouldn’t be the first cornerback to catch passes. Deion Sanders, Charles Woodson, Champ Bailey, Antonio Cromartie and Patrick Peterson have all done it in the past. Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts has been playing fullback in certain situations this season, as well.

“Yeah, whatever it takes. Whatever they say,” Gilmore said. “Whatever we need at the moment, I feel like everybody on the team does it if it’s going to benefit the team.”

Gilmore has four interceptions on the season. That’s as many catches as 2019 first-round pick wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

