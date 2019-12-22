Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia could be the deciding factor of the winner of the NFC East.
Dallas And Philadelphia both are 7-7 and a lot is riding on this game for each team. The Cowboys can clinch the division with a win at Lincoln Financial Field and eliminate the Eagles from playoff contention.
Both teams are coming off Week 15 wins. But will it be Carson Wentz or Dak Prescott who leads their squad to an important victory?
Here’s how to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles.
When: Sunday, Dec. 22, at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
