What a decade this was in New England sports! As we move into the 2020s, join NESN.com in looking back at the best of the best with the Connecticut Sun's All-Decade Team!

Guards: Jasmine Thomas (2015-present), Courtney Williams (2016-present)



The Sun watched a number of solid guards pass through in the last 10 years, but Jasmine Thomas and Courtney Williams top the list. Thomas, who has served as Connecticut’s captain for much of the decade, was one of the squad’s most consistent players in the latter half of the 2010s. The 30-year-old has brought her relentless defensive style and hearty leadership to the court since 2015 — not to mention an average of 11.6 points per game.

Williams signed with the Sun one season after Thomas and has seen similar success. The feisty 5-foot-8 point guard has given the team a boost with her impressive two-way abilities and impact on defense and in transition. She’s quickly developing into one of the league’s most dynamic players.

Forwards: Asjha Jones (2004-2012), Alyssa Thomas (2014-present)

Asjha Jones and Alyssa Thomas arguably are two of the most dominant players in Sun history. Though some of Jones’ best days with the Sun came in the previous decade, the two-time All-Star still averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and two assists per game with Connecticut in the 2010s. An Achilles injury did slow her down at the start of the decade, but Jones still managed to have a big impact on the Sun’s success, especially during back-to-back postseason runs in 2011 and 2012.

Then there’s Thomas, whose emergence has given the Sun a much-needed boost in the latter half of the decade. She has made her presence felt during the playoffs, averaging 16.5 points and 8.7 rebounds in three postseason appearances between 2017 and 2019. But she’s been a star during the regular season, too, posting six double-doubles in 2019 alone. (Oh, and she hasn’t let two torn labrums stop her, either.)

Center: Tina Charles (2010-2013)

Charles has been a force to be reckoned with throughout her WNBA career, especially during her four-season stint with the Sun in the early 2010s. Her career began with a bang in 2010 after Connecticut selected her with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft, as she earned Rookie of the Year honors after averaging 15.5 points and 11.7 rebounds per game that season. Charles averaged a double-double (17.9 points, 10.8 rebounds per game) in all four seasons with the Sun, earning two trips to the WNBA All-Star Game and three rebounding titles on top of being named WNBA Most Valuable Player in 2012.

Sixth woman: Jonquel Jones (2016-present)

Since joining the Sun in 2016, Jones has proven her worth. The Bahamas native has been a force for Connecticut in the last three seasons, emerging as one of the squad’s top players with an incessant physical fortitude and a natural instinct for the game. She has collected numerous awards as well, including 2018’s Sixth Woman Award, two trips to the All-Star Game, two rebounding titles and a spot on the 2019 All-Defensive First Team.