Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning for most passing touchdowns Monday night when he connected with Josh Hill for a five-yard score in the New Orleans Saints’ dominant 34-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Brees now has 541 passing TDs on the season. Former NFL QB Peyton Manning previously held the record with 539, with New England Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady just behind them with 538.

Of course, with making history comes the congratulatory messages from all over. Brady quickly tweeted to Brees, adding it’s “worth trying” to break the record before this season comes to a close. And plenty of other current and former NFL players, as well as celebrities, did the same.

First Ballot Hall of Famer 💯 Congratulations @drewbrees!!! pic.twitter.com/tIiMgGNPjp — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) December 17, 2019

My friend @DrewBrees just broke the record for most touchdown passes by a quarterback in history. 540 of them. That’s crazy. Especially considering none of them have been to me. I love you, Drew. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 17, 2019

congrats to @drewbrees breaking record tonight — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) December 17, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images