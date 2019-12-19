Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dak Prescott was limited in practice for the first time in his career this week leaving some to wonder if the Dallas Cowboys quarterback will play Sunday.

But Prescott says he and his sprained right shoulder will be “good to go” against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.

“I’m getting better, simple as that,” Prescott told reporters Thursday, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Mobility, function of it, it’s all improving. That’s the key. That’s the goal.”

Despite being limited in practice, Prescott doesn’t expect to wear any extra protection to avoid restricting his range of motion this weekend, per Archer. He’s yet to take a snap or throw the ball in the last two days, but likely will try to do so either Friday or Saturday.

“It’s frustrating. I’m a guy that likes to be in the action,” Prescott said. “I don’t like to sit back, don’t like to take any reps off, but it’s good mentally. It’s always fun just challenging yourself, and right now it’s just a mental challenge. Same preparation in the game plan, if not doubling down, since I don’t get those physical reps.”

Sunday’s kick-off from Lincoln Financial Field is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images