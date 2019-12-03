Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots offense lacks many things, particularly a viable receiving threat not named Julian Edelman. (If you want to say it lacks a good quarterback, you can have that discussion on your own time.)

However, there is one thing that the Patriots offense needs more than anything else: trust.

If Tom Brady’s histrionics Sunday night can’t convince you, then might we suggest following Dan Orlovsky. The former NFL quarterback-turned ESPN talking head has emerged as one of the best in the business, and his Patriots analysis is some of the most in-depth you’ll find.

Take this tweet, for example:

Orlovsky doubled down Tuesday morning during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up!” program. He later tweeted a clip from one of the show’s more interesting segments.

“The film validates my thoughts,” Orlovsky wrote. “Trust is like a forest — takes a long time to grow, but can burn quickly.”

The film validates my thoughts. Trust is like a forest-takes a long time to grow, but can burn quickly. @getupespn @patriots pic.twitter.com/IaguVQuWSB — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 3, 2019

Yeah, “burning forest” isn’t exactly a phrase we thought would be used to describe a Brady-led offense. Alas, the description is an accurate one.

The Patriots will look to get back on track Sunday afternoon when they host the Kansas City Chiefs.

