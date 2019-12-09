Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danica Patrick might have been more fired up for Aaron Rodgers’ birthday than Rodgers himself was.

Patrick got the party started last week when she wished her boyfriend “happy birthday” in a sweet — but also kinda weird — Instagram post. But the fun didn’t stop there, as the retired NASCAR drive kept the party rolling all week and even brought to Lambeau Field, where Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers beat the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

As always, Patrick documented the festivities on Instagram.

Take a look:

Look’s like a fun time.

The Packers will look to improve upon their 10-3 record next week when they host the Chicago Bears.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images