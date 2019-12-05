Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Smart missed Wednesday’s game, but Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics still aren’t expressing much concern.

During the C’s win over the New York Knicks on Sunday, Smart left the game after taking a “direct blow to the abdomen” on a drive from Kevin Knox. Smart remained on the floor for a few moments before being helped up and to the locker room by the team’s medical staff.

Smart later was said to have an oblique injury. And after Smart missed Wednesday’s win over the Miami Heat, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge on Thursday made a New England Patriots joke when discussing the guard’s ailment.

Danny Ainge reiterates on @Toucherandrich that Marcus Smart’s oblique injury wasn’t as bad as initially thought. On Smart’s illness: “He’s got that Patriot flu.” — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) December 5, 2019

OK then.

The Celtics will return to action Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports Images