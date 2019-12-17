Tacko Fall might be looking at some increased NBA playing time.

With Vincent Poirier facing a six-week absense due to a broken finger and Robert Williams awaiting re-evaluation in three weeks with a bone edema in his left hip, the Celtics are planning on calling up the 7-foot-5 rookie from the Maine Red Claws, per the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett.

“Tacko Fall, on a two-way contract, is being called up from G-League Maine for Wednesday’s game in Dallas and at least the near future thereafter,” Bulpett wrote. “The Celts may try to send him back periodically (at least technically) to limit use of the 45 days he’s allowed to spend in the NBA on such a contract.”

Bulpett spoke with president of basketball operation Danny Ainge, who expanded a bit on the matter.

“We’ll just play it by ear, but he’ll be in Dallas and back home after Dallas for our game on Friday (vs. the Detroit Pistons),” Ainge told Bulpett. “Then we’ll just take it week by week and see what’s happening.”

It’s worth noting there are ways for Fall to remain with the Celtics without using any of his 45 days. If a two-way player is with the NBA club but does not partake in practices, film sessions, individual work or other team activities, the day will not count toward the 45-day tally. Such was the case when Fall was rehabbing his knee injury with Boston in mid-November.

How much playing time will the rookie gets amid Boston’s slew of frontcourt injuries remains to be seen. Don’t be surprised if fellow rookie Grant Williams gets some time at the five as well.

