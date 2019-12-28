Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Krejci has been a solid cog in the Boston Bruins’ wheel lately.

While the 33-year-old was unable to record a point in the team’s 3-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night, he made his presence felt in different ways including a block.

Krejci has been solid for Boston recently recording six points (two goals, four assists) over the squad’s last six games.

For more on his recent play, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images