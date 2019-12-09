Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nearly six months after being the victim of a shooting in the Dominican Republic, David Ortiz returned to his home country.

The Boston Red Sox legend on Sunday made his first public appearance in the Dominican at the Game of Legends, “a charity exhibition and home run derby featuring Dominican major league players and retired stars,” according to the Associated Press. Ortiz, who did not play, was met by a standing ovation before addressing the crowd.

“Praise God and long live the Dominican Republic,” he told the crowd at Quisqueya Stadium Juan Marichal, per the AP.

Ortiz faced quite the uphill battle in the time after the shooting. He spent a number of weeks recovering in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, during which he required a third surgery to address an infection, before being released July 29.

Now, Ortiz is back to enjoying life and the sport he loves most.

“I’m happy to be here with my people,” Ortiz told the Associated Press.

We’re just happy to see Ortiz doing well after such a scary ordeal.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images