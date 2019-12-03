Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox Hall of Fame will welcome five new members in 2020.

Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz, Rich Gedman, Bill Dinneen and Dan Duquette all have been selected as Boston’s newest inductees, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Ramirez and Ortiz arguably were the best back-to-back duo the Red Sox’s lineup had seen, hitting behind one another from 2003-08, winning two World Series titles during that span. Ramirez clobbered 274 home runs in Boston, while Ortiz hit 483 long balls, including his 500th career bomb in a Red Sox uniform during his 14-year-career with the team.

Gedman, Boston’s former All-Star catcher in 1986, won an American League pennant with the ’86 squad. The late Dinneen boasted a 2.81 ERA and a crazy 156 complete games from 1902-07.

Duquette served as the Red Sox’s general manager for eight years with Boston amassing a winning record in six of those seasons. Of course, he also drafted Nomar Garciaparra and traded for Pedro Martinez.

To go along with the inductees, the Red Sox also announced their 2007 World Series Game 4 clinching victory over the St. Louis Cardinals has been selected as the “Memorable Red Sox Moment,” a moment in Red Sox history that is regarded for its special significance, per the team.

The new inductees will be recognized April 30, 2020 at a Red Sox Foundation gala.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images