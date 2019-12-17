Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak got away with a tripping call earlier this week.

Boston Bruins defenseman posted a video of his girlfriend, Kiley, at Warrior Ice Arena showing off her skills but caught a little something else off in the distance.

Patrice Bergeron’s young son, Zack, was skating with Pastrnak when it appeared the winger accidentally tripped up the younger Bergeron.

For more, check out the “Nissan Social Drive” video above, presented by Nissan from “NESN After Hours.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images