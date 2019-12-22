Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak is on another level.

The Boston Bruins right winger extended his point streak to four games after recording an assist in the squad’s overtime loss against the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. Over the four-game stretch Pastrnak has tallied five points (two goals, three assists).

For more on the 23-year-old’s strong recent performance, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports