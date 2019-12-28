Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak continues to find different ways to help the Boston Bruins.

While the right winger was unable to find the back of the net through the first two periods Friday night against the Buffalo Sabres, he had several opportunities.

The 23-year-old stretched the Sabres’ defense thin, leading to numerous scoring chances for the B’s. For more on his play against Buffalo, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images