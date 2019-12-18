Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — David Pastrnak continued his torrid season during the first period of Tuesday’s game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings.

No, the top-line winger didn’t pot a goal in the first 20 minutes, but he did pick up an assist on Danton Heinen’s game-tying tally in the final minute of the first. The helper bumped Pastrnak’s point total to 333, passing Barry Pederson and putting him in sole possession of fourth place for most points before turning 24, according to TSN’s StatsCentre.

But what’s even more impressive, is the company he’s in. The other three to record more points before the age of 24 is Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque and Joe Thornton.

Check out the totals below:

Those 3 #NHLBruins to have notched more by this standard? Bobby Orr (507 between 1966-72), Ray Bourque (399 between 1979-84) & Joe Thornton (348 between 1997-2003) https://t.co/taBxKh7AI0 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 18, 2019

Pastrnak leads the NHL with 28 goals and has a very good chance of reaching the 50-goal mark, something that hasn’t been done since Cam Neely during the 1993-94 season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images