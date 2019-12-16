In case you haven’t heard, David Pastrnak is on a torrid pace to begin the 2018-19 season.

The Bruins winger has 28 goals and 20 assists through Boston’s first 34 games and shows no signs of slowing down. There’s been plenty of talk as to whether Pastrnak will reach the 50-goal mark, something no Bruin has done since Cam Neely did in the 1993-94 season.

But the 23-year-old’s only goal? Just to get better.

“To be honest, I never really set targets,” Pastrnak said, via NBC Sports Boston. My only target is to get better every year. Obviously, it won’t happen every year. But that’s my goal and the biggest thing is I know what I can do when I’m healthy so just stay healthy and work on my game every single day.

“I would love to work my way to that goal,” he added. “That’s something I want to work on and definitely would like to get there.”

If Pastrnak keeps up his current pace, he’ll reach the 50-goal milestone with ease. He’ll have a chance to tack on to his league-leading goal total Tuesday night when the Bruins welcome the Los Angeles Kings to TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images