The stage officially has been set.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will square off in a heavyweight rematch at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Feb. 22, Top Rank Boxing and Premier Boxing Champions announced Friday.

The much-anticipated showdown will headline a joint pay-per-view between FOX and ESPN. Tickets go on sale Saturday.

Wilder, the WBC heavyweight champion, and Fury, the lineal champion, fought to a draw last December at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The result was controversial, as Fury outboxed Wilder for stretches but Wilder scored two knockdowns, including a huge knockdown in the 12th round that Fury somehow got up from.

Wilder will enter the rematch with a 42-0-1 record, with 41 wins coming via knockout. He defeated Dominic Breazeale via first-round knockout in May and Luis “King Kong” Ortiz via seventh-round KO in November.

Fury, who has done some work with WWE in the past year, will enter the February bout with a 29-0-1 record, with 20 of those victories coming by way of knockout. He’s defeated Tom Schwarz (second-round TKO in June) and Otto Wallin (unanimous decision in September) since fighting Wilder.

