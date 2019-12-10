There’s no doubt the New England Patriots could use Antonio Brown, but they might not be the team in need of the wide receiver’s services most.

Brown has been out of the NFL since he was cut by the Patriots back in September. The 31-year-old since has consistently expressed his desire to be back in the league, and up until this past weekend, a reunion in New England, at the bare minimum, seemed like a possibility.

But is the City of Brotherly Love actually the best fit for AB? Despite the 2019 regular season being more than three-quarters complete, Desmond Howard believes Brown would be able to make an immediate impact with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Absolutely,” Howard said Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” You know why? Because I believe they will water down the playbook and make sure he understands certain plays that he’s comfortable with, things that are conceptual to what he’s consistently run throughout his career. Plays that he knows, ‘OK, I’m good with these routes, outside routes’ and they will tailor a game plan for AB. So I think it’s possible.”

The Eagles likely wouldn’t view a playbook adjustment for Brown as too much of a burden. After all, Carson Wentz was throwing to the likes of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Josh Perkins and Greg Ward Jr. on Monday night in Philly’s overtime win over the New York Giants. An NFC East title is well within the Birds’ grasp despite their 6-7 record, and the addition of Brown, if he were able to gain approval from the league, could be what pushes the Eagles over the rival Dallas Cowboys.

Unfortunately for AB, it’s tough to imagine him taking the field at any point with any team over the next few months.

