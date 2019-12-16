Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Taylor Hall is on the move.

The former No. 1 NHL Draft pick was traded from the New Jersey Devils to the Arizona Coyotes, the Devils confirmed Monday.

TSN’s Darren Dreger first reported the news, saying Arizona was “closing in” on Hall.

Arizona is closing in on Hall. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 16, 2019

The Devils traded Blake Speers along with Hall, who will be a free agent next year, and will receive Nick Merkley, Kevin Bahl, Nate Schnarr, a 2020 first-round draft pick and conditional 2021 third-round pick. Here are the conditions of the picks, per New Jersey:

If Arizona’s 2020 first-round selection is in the top three, New Jersey will receive Arizona’s first-round pick in 2021.

The conditions on the 2021 pick are as follows: the third-round pick in 2021 becomes a second-round selection if Arizona wins a Stanley Cup Playoff round OR Taylor Hall re-signs in Arizona. The third-round pick in 2021 becomes a first-round selection if Arizona wins a Stanley Cup Playoff round AND Taylor Hall re-signs in Arizona. If neither condition happens, New Jersey still receives the 2021 third-round pick.

Hall spent the last four seasons with the Devils after being traded from the Edmonton Oilers ahead of the 2017-18 season. The winger potted 76 goals and 132 assists through 211 regular-season games for New Jersey.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images