Antonio Brown has become unhinged — perhaps he’s been that way all along — and Dez Bryant is concerned.

Brown took to Instagram Live on Saturday to stream an interaction at his home between himself and police. It’s unclear why authorities went to Brown’s home, but, at the very least, it appears a significant other was involved.

You can watch the video below:

(Warning: It contains some NSFW language.)

Bryant, who himself endured off-field woes during his career with the Dallas Cowboys, reached out to Brown to offer some advice.

Take a look:

AB I respect you heavy… I respect you enough to tell you.. you be trippin at times…really stop and think what made you AB… we all get lost at times… you are way to special not to be playing in the league…take this break and reflect and enjoy life.. you made it bro.. https://t.co/0xViu4ADvi — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 15, 2019

“Trippin” probably is a generous way of describing Brown’s behavior over the past year, but Bryant’s intentions nevertheless appear sincere.

How Brown’s story ends, and whether he ever returns to the NFL, remains to be seen. Regardless, there is reportedly no shot of a reunion between he and the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images