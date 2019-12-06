Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

OK, first off, take this with a grain of salt.

While monitoring athletes’ social media accounts for clues is commonplace nowadays, those efforts more often than not prove fruitless, with likes, comments and other interactions resulting in nothing more than internet noise.

That said, Dez Bryant got some people talking this week with an interesting response to a commenter’s suggestion that the free agent wide receiver will sign with the New England Patriots, who desperately need offensive help around quarterback Tom Brady.

Bryant posted an inspirational message to Instagram on Wednesday, and someone with the handle @god_fam_life replied: “He’s going to the Pats. Confirmed. Mark it”

This caught the attention of Bryant, who responded: “maybe lol”

It appears Bryant since has deleted his comment, but here’s a screen shot of the exchange, via Larry Brown Sports:

Dez Bryant, are you signing with the Patriots? "maybe lol" pic.twitter.com/me08PgoQi2 — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) December 6, 2019

Again, this might not mean anything. But it comes on the heels of Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders, who spent five seasons with the Cowboys (1995-99), guaranteeing Sunday that New England will add receiving help within the next few weeks, as well as Bryant himself teasing some “crucial news” Thursday on Twitter.

I stop playing the game because some crucial news can be going to down for me these next two weeks… I need to get the proper sleep 😴 https://t.co/4aQQFnUbmd — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 6, 2019

Maybe we’re reading too much into things. Just like it’s possible we’re reading too much into Antonio Brown’s social media activity and the responses it’s garnered from his former Patriots teammates. But hey, it’s a fun hypothetical to toss around.

Bryant, who turned 31 last month, hasn’t played in an NFL game since the 2017 season. He signed with the New Orleans Saints during the 2018 campaign after being released over the offseason by the Cowboys, but he tore his Achilles during his second practice with his new team.

It’s fair to wonder whether Bryant has anything left in the tank, especially since his production dipped during his final few seasons in Dallas. But the 2010 first-round pick has three Pro Bowl selections on his résumé and averaged 91 receptions, 1,312 yards and 14 touchdown grabs per season during a three-year stretch from 2012 through 2014.

Maybe, just maybe, the Patriots are desperate enough given their recent offensive ineptitude.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images