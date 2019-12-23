Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dez Bryant has expressed interest in playing for the Patriots before, and did so again Sunday night.

The free-agent wide receiver, who hasn’t played since the 2017 season and suffered a torn Achilles in 2018 after signing with the New Orleans Saints, has been known to not hold back on Twitter — from ripping his former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to throwing the Saints under the bus.

But even after declaring Garrett wasted his prime years, he’d still be open to a reunion if Dallas if it offered him a contract.

But what if the Cowboys decided against bringing Bryant back?

Check out his response:

Yep for next year… train real hard be a deadly weapon in the red zone if not I’ll try to see what’s up with these teams NO,NE,BAl,KC https://t.co/Q060lKt1Ye — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 23, 2019

Of course, New Orleans certainly is interesting since the relationship between the two seemed to end on a sour note.

Would it be worth the Patriots taking a look at Bryant? It certainly couldn’t hurt given their lack of depth at the receiving corps this season and not knowing what the 2020 roster holds.

But if any of the mentioned teams end up with the 31-year-old, he likely would provide a boost to the already-threatening offenses.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images