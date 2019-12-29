This isn’t your run-of-the-mill Week 17 game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.
While the Fins have nothing to play for, the Patriots can clinch a first-round playoff bye with a win Sunday against their AFC East rival. A loss, coupled with a Kansas City Chiefs victory, would drop the Patriots to the AFC’s No. 3 seed.
Will the defending Super Bowl champions take care of business on their home field? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Dolphins vs. Patriots:
When: Sunday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
