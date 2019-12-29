The Patriots have much to play for in their regular-season finale.
After claiming the AFC East in Week 16, New England can lock up the conference’s No. 2 seed Sunday with a win over the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots had no trouble with their division rival back in Week 2 when they cruised to a 43-0 win at Hard Rock Stadium.
For a full preview of this Week 17 tilt, check out the NESN Pregame Chat, as former Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joins NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox.
