Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

What would you do if you could join an NFL press conference?

Well, a fan attempted to answer this question after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The fan somehow made his way into Eagles head coach Doug Pederson’s press conference, and even asked a question, before the coach noticed he was not credentialed and had him taken away.

The coach couldn’t help but laugh at the situation.

For more, check out the “Nissan Social Drive” video above, presented by Nissan.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images