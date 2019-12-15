Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFC East certainly hasn’t had a pretty 2019 season, but the Philadelphia Eagles remain in the playoff hunt.

At 6-7, Philly will continue that pursuit Sunday against the 3-10 Washington Redskins. Injuries have plagued the Eagles, but that likely won’t hurt them against the lowly Redskins.

If Philadelphia wins out, beginning with its Week 15 matchup, it’ll be crowned NFC East champs. But it all starts Sunday at FedEx Field.

Here’s how to watch Eagles vs Redskins online:

When: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

