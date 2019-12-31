Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eli Manning’s likely last season in a Giants uniform was one he’d probably like to forget.

Manning played under center in New York since the 2004 season and has started all 16 regular-season games since 2005, with the exception of 2017 when he was benched for one game for Geno Smith.

But now all eyes are on Manning as he decides what to do next with his future. His contract is up with the Giants and it sounds as if the team is dead set on sticking with Daniel Jones as their starter. The 38-year-old has made it clear he wants to start and not serve as the second-string QB.

Manning was asked if he’d return to New York if he wasn’t a starter and he didn’t sugarcoat his response.

“I doubt it. I doubt it,” he said, per theScore. “Backing up’s not real fun.”

It’s hard to blame him. But at the same time, it’s difficult to imagine a team wanting to sign a quarterback who will be 39 when the 2020 season begins as its starter.

Now we just have to sit back and wait to see if we’ve seen the last of Manning in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images