Apparently, we still have yet to see the last of Eli Manning.

According to Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, it’s “very likely” the 16-year veteran will come off the bench in place of injured rookie Daniel Jones when New York takes on the Eagles in Philadelphia on Monday, per ESPN.

Shurmur says Jones currently is dealing with a “moderate high ankle sprain,” which he played through during the Giants’ 31-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The 22-year-old called his situation “pretty disappointing,” but is “confident” he’ll be back on the field soon.

“I think (the chances of returning this season are) good,” Jones said Wednesday, per ESPN. “Every day since, I’ve been feeling better. I think it should heal up pretty quickly.”

Manning, on the other hand, it’s just another day at the office.

“Well, obviously we’ll see what happens Monday, but (it’s) business as usual in a sense of get the game plan, start prepping for Philly,” Manning said Wednesday, via SNY. “Going against a good defense, but also a defense we faced a number of years and know them well. So, just got to just get back into the mix with the offensive line and receivers and make sure the timing is where it needs to be.”

Kick-off from Lincoln Financial Field on Monday is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

